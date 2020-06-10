The Last OG season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at TBS? The latest







Is The Last OG renewed for season 4 at TBS — or, can you expect to see the show canceled instead? Within this article, we’re going to break all of that down.

Let’s start with the present reality — for the time being, there is no clear sign that The Last OG will be back for more episodes. This wasn’t billed as the final season, but it could still very well be depending on what the network decides.

There are a lot of different factors that are going to be weighed here from start to finish. Take, for example, the recent ratings. The show is down both in total viewers and the 18-49 demographic from where it was back in season 2. That’s never a hopeful sign, but simultaneously, it’s not as though many shows buck this trend. It’s fairly commonplace at this point to see series have some notable year-to-year declines and what we’re seeing with The Last OG is really no exception to the rule. It may be able to compensate for this somewhat courtesy of its performance on DVRs and via streaming.

There are some other reasons why the network may want to keep it on the air, as well. Think in terms of the overall popularity of the cast! One of the only things that really serves as a challenge to it right now is its network, given the fact that it’s hard to find a lot of eyeballs on cable TV these days. More and more comedies are navigating elsewhere … but we like to think that there could be at least one more season for The Last OG to shine.

Hopefully, we’re going to hear about some sort of firm decision regarding the series over the course of the next few weeks. We don’t think it really helps TBS to spend a long time on this … unless, of course, they end up renewing the show.

