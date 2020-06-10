





We know that a Pose season 3 is going to be coming to FX eventually — yet, it doesn’t seem like it will be anytime soon. This is one of many shows that has been impacted by the current health crisis, and we’re very much interested in seeing what the writers are going to come up with.

Yet, when the show does come back, it’s probably going to be with some changes. There are rules that are going to be in place that could reduce the amount of person-to-person contact. Not only that, but there is going to be a smaller number of cast members typically allowed to be present for various scenes.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, co-creator Steven Canals had the following to say about what some of the on-screen changes could be:

Things like kissing — we will likely forgo those moments. The place on our show where the biggest impact will be felt will be the ball scenes: Those scenes have 125 to 150 background actors. That’s tricky, because that’s such an important and critical part of our show and the narrative. We’re just, only now, having conversations of ‘Is there a world where we forgo these things?’

We’re sure that Canals and the rest of the production team is going to find a way to make things work. While Pose and many other shows may look and feel very much different when they come back, the essence of the series is still going to be the same. The most important thing at the moment is that the writers find a way to capture that essence and move it forward. If that can happen on a different level, then we imagine that it will still be great. These are some of the most creative people in the business, after all!

What do you want to see when it comes to Pose season 3?

