Doctor Who star Mandip Gill on ‘Revolution of the Daleks’







If you are a big-time fan of Doctor Who, then there is a good chance you’re familiar with “Revolution of the Daleks” already. This is poised to be the big holiday special this year, with it currently set to air come either December 25 or January 1. (It’s been the latter as of late, and that is our current expectation.)

Even before the current health crisis, we figured that this was going to be the only other installment of the acclaimed BBC series we’d be seeing in the coming months. Now, that is all the more clear. It remains to be seen when season 13 is going to start filming, let alone when it is going to premiere. The good news is that “Revolution of the Daleks” at least was able to be wrapped up in time since otherwise, us getting this special later this year would be at serious risk.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Mandip Gill (Yaz) had to say about getting the episode done:

“There is a festive episode. We happened to be quite lucky and fit it in, so that will be exciting.”

In this interview (which is being done to promote the latest DVD collection), Gill also talks about some of her favorite episodes to film:

I think the favorite episodes were “Spyfall.” Everything — we were filming in South Africa, our guest lead Sacha (Dhawan) was absolutely amazing, it was also one of the first times we’d worn a costume, usually our characters are just in their normal clothes. It set up a lot of the storylines as well. And I’ve watched them more than any of them, because I’ve done the watchalongs, so I guess it’s become one of my favorites, because it had to be, because I’ve watched it so many times. I pick up new things every time I watch it like, when Sacha’s character changes from O to the Master there are so many little things that he’d worked on that you just don’t see when you’re acting with him. You only see it once you watch again and again and again.

We know that there are plans for Gill to continue to be a part of Doctor Who moving forward — there are rumors suggesting that the end of Tosin Cole and Bradley Walsh on the show is coming soon, but nothing has been confirmed.

What do you want to see on “Revolution of the Daleks”?

