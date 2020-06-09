America’s Got Talent: Daneliya Tuleshova of The World’s Best performing







If you see Daneliya Tuleshova on America’s Got Talent tonight and you think she looks familiar, there is a pretty good reason for that.

For those of you who watched The World’s Best during its brief run on CBS, you may recall Tuleshova as one of the representatives from Kazakhstan. She made it all the way to the top 8 on that show, and she also has a fan base all over the world. You may have seen her previously, if you are a fan of international TV, from her appearances on The Voice Kids Ukraine and also Junior Eurovision.

So with all of this in mind, we think that it’s fair to say that Daneliya is going to be a contender to watch through the remainder of the season. She’s a great singer and a gifted talent, and she is probably going to get better and better over time. We think that she’s a slam dunk to make it through to the next round, provided of course that the judges have the reaction we expect them to. Will she be a favorite to win? It’s far too early to tell on that, given that there is an enormous amount of competition this season. Not only is she competing against the likes of great dancers, magic acts, and comedians, but there are other notable singers, as well. Take, for example, Roberta Battaglia (who received the Golden Buzzer last week) and then Archie Williams from the premiere. He has one of the most powerful stories in the history of the series.

