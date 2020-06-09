Top Chef season 17 episode 13 sneak peek: A challenge about cheese







What lies ahead on Top Chef season 17 episode 13 on Thursday? We know that this is the last episode before the finale. Within this episode, we’re going to see the final four in Bryan, Kevin, Stephanie, and Melissa are going to be heading to Parma. This is huge. Odds are, you know all about the cheese that is from this region!

In the sneak peek below, you can get a preview that is all about cheese — the final four visit a cheese factor and with that in mind, they learn a lot about the process of making the cheese as perfect as possible. It is very specific process that requires a lot of care and attention. We’ve all bought parm in the store for various recipes; this cheese is not that. It is finely aged, incredibly flavorful, and some of the best in the entire world.

As you would imagine, this cheese must be the star of the final elimination challenge. The chefs who do a good job with the ingredient have a chance of making it to the finale. The last thing that anyone wants is to be sent out before you make it to the finish line.

For a few more details all about what’s coming in this episode, we suggest that you check out the synopsis below:

In the penultimate episode in the All Stars competition, the chefs are treated to a culinary dream trip to Parma, the legendary home of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and Prosciutto di Parma ham. After getting a behind the scenes tour of some traditional multi-generational factories of these exclusive products, the chefs must feature these ingredients in two courses and serve their dishes to a table of 16 Michelin stars. Pasta master, Chef Evan Funke, sits in as the guest judge along with Tom, Padma, Gail and a bevy of celebrated Italian super-star chefs. One chef is eliminated as only the top three will move on to the finale.

