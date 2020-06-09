Outlander season 5: A Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe virtual Emmy panel







We know that there have been a lot of questions as of late when it comes to what Starz and Sony are doing in regards to an Outlander Emmy campaign. Admittedly, this is a real struggle for just about every show and publicity company out there. You want to do your part to get the word out, but it’s difficult when you can’t do many in-person meetings and panels. This is probably, with that in mind, the most muted Emmy campaign in general across the board.

Yet, there is a notable discussion happening later this month in regards to Outlander, one that will feature a Q&A session featuring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe. As you can see via Deadline’s Twitter below, the panel is happening on June 18 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time / 1:00 p.m. Eastern, and will lead off with a screening before the Q&A session follows. You can RSVP at the link here — the event is free, but you need to RVSP early.

(One thing that is worth noting here — this is not a panel put on officially by the Emmys. Yet, it is very much for that campaign.)

Do these events boost the Emmy chances of the parties involved? It’s always hard to create a direct correlation, but our viewpoint has always been that they certainly do not hurt by any means! You want to get attention towards your show in any way that you can, especially for a season like this. Both Sam and Caitriona should be viable contenders, but the biggest issue both of them face is the simple fact that they are dealing with one of the most stacked fields in recent Emmy history. You have categories across the board that are stacked to the brim, including some shows that are capable of submitting multiple actors per category. (That is what Sam is up against versus the Succession cast.)

If you want more information surrounding the 2020 Emmys, including some important dates to know, be sure to visit the link here.

Are you rooting for Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe to receive Emmy nominations for Outlander?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! (Photo: Starz.)

