The 100 season 7 episode 4 sneak peek: Clarke prepares for ‘visitors’







Coming up on Wednesday night The 100 season 7 episode 4 is going to air on The CW … and bring with it questions aplenty on the future.

What is one of the biggest questions we’re wondering right now? It has a lot to do with how Clarke handles the latest threat that is arriving in her direction. The sneak peek below starts with an unmasking of sorts … or at least an attempt at one. Clarke and the group determine that they need Raven, and she intends to go track her down before she gets called elsewhere. Clarke has been asked for “by name,” and a debate over backup ensues. Anytime that you’ve got possible kidnappers turning up, you want to be prepared for just about anything that they could be throwing at you.

The end of this sneak peek is reminiscent very much of the synopsis for this episode, which indicates that “Mysterious outsiders arrive with news of Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) missing people.” As this installment moves forward, we hope that there will be an opportunity to explore further who these people are and what they want. To go along with that, we’re also going to probably see some more hints at what is to come moving forward. This is a longer season than we’ve seen as of late and more than likely, it’s going to be the most expansive. Sanctum is already just the tip of the iceberg on this season and more than likely, things are only going to get more chaotic from here on out.

Will we have some answers as to what surrounds Eliza Taylor’s character by the time Wednesday’s episode concludes? It’s likely, but there will also be new questions to go along with it.

