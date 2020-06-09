Animal Kingdom season 6 renewal: Will TNT announce news early?







We’ve reported it many times over, but it is certainly worth repeating: We’re waiting for a while to see Animal Kingdom. The vast majority of us want it to be back on the air sooner rather than later, but the reality here remains that it’s hard to see it happening. Production isn’t complete, and the best thing that TNT could do is stick a chunk of the season on the air with an incomplete story. They may not want to do that.

Yet, one of the things that we are wondering is this: Will they do something in this waiting period in order to cement the long-term future of the show? Is there value in issuing some sort of early renewal? We would argue that in some ways, the answer is a very-clear “yes.”

Want more Animal Kingdom video discussion? Then be sure to check out our take on the season 5 finale below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist. We’ll have more insight soon enough…

For starters, ordering Animal Kingdom season 6 early gives the cast a certain degree of job security. Meanwhile, it also will ensure that the writers stay at work planning ahead for the future. You want to make sure that you are ready for the future, no matter what it may be. The earlier you can do that, the better. Also, don’t you want to give your fans that extra feeling of comfort? We do think that there is a certain amount of value in knowing that you have reason to stick with the show. We don’t think Animal Kingdom will be on forever, but it does feel like there’s room for at least one more season beyond this one.

The only reason why TNT may wait is because they want to know what the ratings are for season 5 before they order a season 6 and in some ways, we get that. However, do you really need to wait for that sort of thing? We’re not sure that you do, given that the network has already ordered a second season of Snowpiercer and did so before even seeing some of the ratings this time around.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Animal Kingdom right now!

Do you want to see an Animal Kingdom season 6 renewal over on TNT?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want to score some other insight related to the series. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







