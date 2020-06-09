Lucifer season 5: More insight in the premiere date wait







We’re currently in the midst of a long, elaborate waiting game for more news Lucifer season 5 — and we know that it’s frustrating for a lot of people out there. Most of us expected the first eight episodes to be available by this point and alas, they just haven’t been.

Does this mean that we will be necessarily waiting for several more weeks/months on end? Not necessarily. There have just been a lot of factors at play in the premiere date being under wraps, and there are also a lot of reasons why it hasn’t been announced as of yet. Some may have to do with delays because of the global health crisis and post-production, whereas others may have to do with Netflix scaling their release schedule. There may also be an interest on the streaming service to (understandably) ensure that current news doesn’t distract from important things going on in the world.

One of the most important things to remember is that at times, the show’s own cast and producers are as in the dark on the finer details as we are. In a post on Twitter, co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich recently revealed that she thought the news would be coming out a little sooner than now — meanwhile, multiple cast members have said that they are going to find out a premiere date when a lot of other people do. Even when we learn the premiere date, there are some other things that we can expect to be a part of the lead-up to the new season. This includes a trailer and some behind-the-scenes featurettes.

While the first half of Lucifer season 5 should be coming before too long, remember that the second half of the season is not even done yet. Production was forced to shut down due to the aforementioned health crisis and we may be waiting a while in order to see them arrive on Netflix. It could be later this year or even 2021, but it’s far too early to tell there.

What are you hoping to check out over the course of Lucifer season 5?

