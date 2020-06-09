





Tonight on Songland season 2, we had a chance to see the spotlight put on none other than Ben Platt! We know that he’s someone who can transfer between actor and singing with ease, and it was refreshing to see him explore more of this side of himself tonight.

What was also rather fascinating, meanwhile, was seeing what exactly appealed to him as an artist at this time. Entering Songland tonight, he made it clear that he wanted to explore more of a pop sound with his music. With that very thing in mind, he chose music that he connected to and something that he could see himself singing — after all, that emotional connection meant that, perhaps, other people could feel it as well. He chose David Davis’ song “Everything It Took to Get to You.” The message of the song is great, and musically it allows him to explore different vulnerabilities and emotions.

He chose it over a couple of other strong contenders — Caroline Kole had a fantastic entry in “Fool’s Good” that delivered a lot (including a great hook!), whereas Kylie Rothfield delivered “Ghosts.” It absolutely had some of the best lyrics that we’ve seen on the show all season long. This is, in the end, a lot of what makes Songland great — it’s all subjective. There are things about both of these other songs that could make them right for other people — but not necessarily for Ben. We’re looking forward to hearing a full studio version of his song, since he was unable to really provide one due to the global health crisis tonight.

Do you think that Ben Platt chose the right song in “Everything It Took to Get To You”?

