America’s Got Talent video: Resound sing ‘What the World Needs Now’







Tuesday night’s America’s Got Talent is right around the corner, and the new sneak peek below is all about vocal group Resound!

What should you know about them in advance? They’ve quit their jobs to try to make this career work for them, and they’ve been working and grinding on their road to stardom. This is a huge gig for them and they know it.

Want more news on America’s Got Talent in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest below! After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

Luckily, the good news is that they are genuinely good at what they do. Their performance of “What the World Needs Now” is powerful, with fantastic harmonies and a great sense of musical chemistry. They have an arrangement that doesn’t sound just like what we’ve heard in the past, and that is going to be the thing that helps to get them through the remainder of the season. If they can continue to do this, we have a good feeling that they will be successful moving forward this season.

Of course, Resound is going to face more and more challenges depending on how the show moves forward. Our hope is that there will be a chance to see them all in the next round, but if Judge Cuts is virtual, how can you fairly judge them? It’s going to be hard for them to rehearse in separate spaces. Maybe by the live shows there will be a chance to perform in an empty studio in front of the judges, but these are admittedly issues that production can work out at some point. We just can’t help them existing in our mind at the moment, especially after hearing a first performance that is pound for pound this good.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to AGT, including discussions on past acts

Do you want Resound to go far on America’s Got Talent this season?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







