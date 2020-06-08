NCIS season 18: When could CBS actually announce premiere date?







We know that at the moment, CBS has announced that NCIS season 18 is coming this fall … but will that really happen?

For now, what we know is this: The network is banking on at least trying to get new episodes on the air at some point close to when they usually do. It’s typically at some point over the next couple of months when they announce premiere dates, but we’re understandably going to be waiting a bit longer than usual for that.

We envision what CBS has with its fall schedule as an ideal — it’s what they want to do, as opposed to what they may end up doing. They’re not going to cement any specific premiere dates until they know that they have shows in production and there is at least a chance that they can get new episodes on the air. We feel like, with that in mind, you won’t see an NCIS premiere date announcement until at least mid-to-late August, or possibly even longer. Saying that the show is back in fall rather than a specific date gives them flexibility — that way, if the series is charted for September but doesn’t actually premiere until November, they don’t have to proclaim that new episodes are delayed. It’s just ready when it’s ready.

While we don’t think that an NCIS season 18 premiere date will be announced at the very last second, be prepared for announcements to take a little bit longer than usual this summer. Also, be prepared for most networks to withhold the launch dates for shows until they at least have a few episodes in the can. They don’t want to be in a situation where one or two episodes are ready, but then they end up not being able to get any others completed due to a possible second wave and there’s a long hiatus again.

If you love television, know that there’s a good chance that this will be a long and frustrating next few months. Patience is going to be more necessary than ever.

When do you actually think that NCIS season 18 will premiere?

