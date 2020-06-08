Outlander: Why a spin-off won’t take priority over season 7 renewal







There’s been talk for some time about a potential Outlander spin-off, and while there is some excitement, there are also concerns. One of the principal ones that we’ve heard is this — the fear that it could take attention or priority away from getting a season 7 of the flagship series on Starz.

At the moment, there is one clear response that we have to this idea — nobody wants that. We don’t know a single viewer who would prefer a spin-off over another season of the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe series. They may be out there, and we’re not meaning to take anything away from them. We just think that so long as Outlander is on, presenting it should always be the top priority of Starz. Without the main series, a spin-off wouldn’t even exist. There is no point in having it in the discussion.

For these reasons, we don’t see the spin-off chatter as an impediment to the series itself. If it gets ordered at some point, we don’t view it as a replacement for Outlander. It’s more of something that could further allow the franchise to have more viability in the long-term.

Here is out we think about it — eventually, we could be at a point where Outlander takes longer between seasons than they do on average right now. It’d make sense if that happens. It would allow the cast and writers a chance at a longer break or an opportunity to do other things, which they may want after devoting more than half a decade to this show. A spin-off could come on in between seasons as a way to bridge the gap and could cause people to be more actively involved. It could also enrich the world a little bit further and keep people excited about what is coming up. It could allow some supporting characters like a Lord John Grey a chance to shine further. Even if Jamie didn’t physically appear on this spin-off, for example, you could get a different perspective on the Jamie character than before.

If Starz does want an Outlander spin-off, hopefully they use this thinking. This should be a move made to continue the main series itself, rather than one meant to replace it. Allow the shows to have an element of harmony.

Do you think an Outlander spin-off should serve as a way to help the main series?

