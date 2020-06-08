Songland sneak peek: Caroline Kole sings ‘Fool’s Gold’ for Ben Platt







There’s a new episode of Songland airing Monday night on NBC, and this is one featuring none other than Ben Platt as the performer! He’s an interesting inclusion on the season — he’s not exclusively a musical artist, but this is a clear sign that he’s looking to do more and more stuff within this space.

In the sneak peek below, you can see one songwriter in Caroline Kole coming into the studio with what is an exceptional song in “Fool’s Gold.” What do we love about it? The melody here is top-notch, and it also feels different than the majority of the stuff that is on the radio? It has enough of a theatrical sensibility that it could appeal to someone with Platt’s credentials, but it’s a song that still works on pop and adult-contemporary radio. It’s versatile.

Here’s the thing, though — as great as “Fool’s Gold” is there, is no guarantee that it is going to be chosen by Platt in the end. There could be some other great songs in here that are different and exciting. Ultimately, we just want to see a song chosen at the end of this episode that becomes a big hit — it feels like Songland is now on the road to becoming more mainstream and the longer that it airs, the more valuable it’s going to be as a way for new songwriters to get a spotlight.

In the end, we love “Fool’s Gold.” Even in the event that it’s not chosen here, we do think that it should have a life somewhere out there.

Do you think that Caroline Kole could end up getting “Fool’s Gold” recorded?

