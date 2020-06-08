Line of Duty season 6: Will a potential premiere date be delayed?







We’ve been excited for some time to see a Line of Duty season 6 on the air, though the truth here is that we still have some time to wait. The police drama is one of the best on television. It’s one that tells dark, intense stories and can often entertain you with just an interrogation scene alone.

Unfortunately, it’s clear at this point that you are going to be forced to wait for quiet some time. The series is one of many that was interrupted due to the global health crisis, meaning that there is no clear indication as to when everything will be wrapped up and ready for the BBC to air. Our feeling at the moment is that we’ll be lucky to see the show back later this year — it may be possible, but it’s hard to put a timetable on it.

What we know is that the network would love for there to be some more new episodes sooner rather than later. We’re in an era at the moment where some shows are just starting to go away for the immediate future, and it’s probably going to get more sparse soon. Go ahead and prepare for that. At least we do have some comfort in knowing, at least, that there will be more Line of Duty at some point down the road. That’s not a luxury that we have with every other show.

As for how many questions we’re going to get answered about AC-12 and some of the series’ larger mysteries, we’re not sure that there is any clear answer to that at the moment. How can there be? A big part of what makes this so great is going through some of the larger mysteries and the various ebbs and flows of the story.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Line of Duty

What do you want to see when it comes to Line of Duty season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







