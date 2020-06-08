The 100 season 7 episode 6 spoilers: What we know about ‘Nakara’







Want to get a good sense of The 100 season 7 episode 6, at least in terms of what we know right now? Let’s start off with the title: “Nakara.” This is going to be a hint at some stories that could be coming up … especially when it comes to a journey by Clarke to yet another world.

Through much of season 7, it feels like cross-planet travel is going to be fundamental to the heart of the story. We’ve got a lot of different worlds, developments, and mysteries. It’s all the sort of stuff that makes you wonder as to whether or not we’re going to be seeing these stories converge before long. We know that this is a long season and that does lend itself to a certain degree of flexibility … but even still, we do hope we can see some things connected before too long.

For now, what we can go ahead and do is present The 100 season 7 episode 6 synopsis with some more insight:

NOT EVERYTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS – Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends find themselves on a planet that is not what it seems. Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. PJ Pesce directed the episode written by Erica Meredith (#706). Original airdate 6/24/2020.

This is not the sort of show that tends to hand down a lot of details in advance and with that in mind, you can’t be shocked at what they’re not giving you here. Still, it’s excited to know that Clarke is going to go so far beyond Sanctum in the first half of this season. Hopefully, that’s going to mean a chance for a few different reunions before too long.

