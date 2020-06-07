The Walking Dead season 11: Should you expect a 2021 premiere?







We know that there are a lot of people out there still eager about the finale for The Walking Dead season 10 … but within this piece, we’re looking more at what’s coming after that.

At the moment, our hope is that we can see the finale in either late summer or early fall. There’s not actually that big of a reason for AMC to rush the air date along at this point. They know that season 11 is not going to be coming for a long time still and with that, they can build a whole event around this episode. We know that it’s poised to be big, dramatic, and possibly even deadly for some characters.

Beyond that, though, the future for the franchise is even more up in the air. We can’t see production ramping up for season 11 for at least a couple of months, and who knows beyond that just when it’s going to premiere? The show has a long post-production period and that could also play into it.

If we had to guess, we’d be happy if the new season premieres in late winter / early spring, and the show may just end up doing the opposite of what they typically do. In the past, we’ve seen new seasons premiere in the fall with the second half starting in the winter. We could be seeing that trend reversed a little bit now as we move into the future.

For the time being, everything is very much subject to change — this is, after all, a period of greater flux than most of us have ever experienced within our lifetime.

