Quiz episode 3 spoilers: The finale and the verdict is in







Next week on Quiz episode 3, you’re going to have a chance to see the saga of Charles Ingram come to a close … at least the TV version. This story is inspired by the real-life Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? scandal, one in which he and his wife were accused of cheating their way to the grand prize. It’s a fascinating look into game-show culture and instant winnings — it’s something that also shows how far some people will go. There’s an understanding that these shows can almost instantly change one’s life and some people will risk it all to make it big.

Yet, it’s clear for the Ingrams entering episode 3 that everything is about to fall apart. The trial is here, and there could be some evidence or clues that alter just about everything.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the Quiz episode 3 synopsis below:

Charged with stealing a million pounds and persecuted by the public and the press, the Ingrams head to court; at first it seems the trial is a fait accompli, but as the defense’s case gets underway, the jury learn there is far more to the story.

Are viewers acutely aware that this show is even on the air at the moment? Maybe not, given that even in this era there are a lot of different options that are out there. Even still, it’s worth reverberating some of what we’ve said previously.

If you followed the original story, then you know a thing or two already about how the Ingrams’ story comes to a close. A big part of the excitement with this show is getting to see just how it is presented on-screen, and maybe giving people who saw some of the original headlines further perspective.

