I Know This Much is True episode 6: First finale spoilers







Coming up on HBO tomorrow, I Know This Much is True episode 6 is going to air … and this is the end of the road. This is a limited series based on some established source material, and from the jump, we had a feeling that there was always a clearly-defined beginning, middle, and end that was present. There was a real knowledge of where we were building, and a lot of it may have to do with Domenick and where things stand in his life.

Will he find peace? Will he be able to build some bridges with those he has wronged in the past? A lot of this is going to be resolved in the finale, but that doesn’t mean that every single thing will be. We always feel like there are a few things intentionally left open — not so much for another season, but instead to keep a lot of us guessing as viewers. That uncertainty is helpful for any show to generate discussion after the fact.

Below, CarterMatt has the official I Know This Much is True episode 6 synopsis with more information all about what’s coming:

A lifetime of animosity between Dominick (Mark Ruffalo) and Ray (John Procaccino) spills over in public at an inopportune time. After an unexpected tragedy, Dominick seeks reconciliation with those he has hurt. The question that has plagued Dominick all his life is finally answered.

We’re sure that I Know This Much is True is going to get a lot of attention in awards season, and to go along with that, we hope that the series ends in such a way that leads to more people discovering it after the fact. In the end, a lot of shows like this are a long-term play for a network like HBO. They count on people discovering the show after the fact.

What do you want to see when it comes to I Know This Much is True episode 6?

How do you think that the season is going to end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







