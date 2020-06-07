Good Witch season 6 episode 7 spoilers: Happy Birthday, Grey House







Want to know what’s coming on Good Witch season 6 episode 7? Well, at the center of this installment is going to be a celebration. Grey House is turning 225! It’s crazy to even think about things existing that long, though granted we live in a part of the country (California) where we don’t have that sort of longstanding sense of history.

There’s a lot of fun that we could see within this episode, as Cassie is going to everything that she can in order to ensure that there is something great around this event. Meanwhile, Martha’s got some plans of her own.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Good Witch season 6 episode 7 synopsis with some more news all about what lies ahead:

Cassie displays Nathaniel Merriwick’s paintings for Grey House’s 225th birthday, inspiring Martha to direct a tableau vivant.

Interestingly, Hallmark Channel isn’t giving too many details away about this episode in advance, which is mostly interesting given that it seems to be so much about one big celebration. What do we take away from that? More than anything else, we assume that we’re going to have a chance in order to see some sort of big twist. There could be a few things happening within this hour that no one sees coming … or at least that is what we hope. After all, isn’t this show about a little bit of magic and escapism?

For those wondering, the celebrations at Grey House aren’t going to be over in this episode, either. You’re going to see some stuff continue at the locale moving into the episode that follows, as well. There are still a handful of interesting stories coming up this season, and we have a feeling that you’re not going to want to miss any of them.

What do you want to see when it comes to Good Witch season 6 episode 7?

