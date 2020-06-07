Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, June 7?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? As per usual, we’ll break that down and so much more within…

The first thing that we should note within this piece is that the late-night talk show will be back for another new episode tonight. The plan is for the episode to start at 11:05 p.m. Eastern, as the show itself confirms on Twitter. Not only that, but they note that it will be about “what you think it’s about.” That means all of the protests that are going on in regards to police brutality and racial inequality. These are issues that have been plaguing this country for quite some time, but what happened in Minneapolis has led to a vast movement, one where people have taken to the streets to express their anger at inaction on what has long been an important subject.

Oliver did briefly address some of the protests on the show last week, but there were logistical issues that kept it from becoming the main focus of the episode. With the episodes being currently produced from home, Last Week Tonight is not as up-to-date on headlines as it usually is. It’s forced to pre-tape a little bit further in advance. This weekend, however, there’s been enough of an opportunity for Oliver to really address a lot of the headlines and give more perspective. This is going to be a very important edition of the show — Oliver does have a history of getting to the truth of any matter, while also finding a way to extrapolate a little bit of humor along the way.

Be sure to come back later tonight — after all, we’re going to come to you with more thoughts on both the segment and the episode overall. It’s running 35 minutes, so it’s a little bit of a longer program than usual.

We’re back tonight at 11:05pm, with an episode that's 35 minutes long, and is about what you think it's about. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) June 7, 2020

