America’s Got Talent season 15: Will a Judge Cuts round still happen?







At the moment, we’re two episodes into America’s Got Talent season 15 … and the future of this season is still up in the air.

For the time being, what we know is this — we are going to see the rest of this season through. It’s not clear how everything will play out, but just like with American Idol / The Voice, there are plans to crown a winner. Who knows? Maybe by the time the “live shows” would happen in August, there will be a way for them to happen in studio.

Yet, the Judge Cuts round is the one that is the most up in the air. Typically, this is when acts return following the auditions to perform again and earn a spot in the live shows. There is typically a guest judge, who also has a Golden Buzzer that they can push on a given act. It’s one of our favorite parts of the show typically since most of the talent at that point is good, and this may be what the producers struggle to figure out the most.

What could we see instead? Maybe there will be some sort of packaged video shows where the judges watch performances from home — maybe it’s old footage, or maybe contestants will shoot something new from home. Yet, that’s easier said than done given that some acts need a little more than just their living room to do their act. It’s possible AGT could just take a hiatus for a few weeks while they figure out a plan.

The most important thing, no matter what, is that we remain invested in these acts and their journeys. That’s going to be what helps us get pumped by the end of the season!

