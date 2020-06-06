So You Think You Can Dance: Is season 17 not happening in 2020?







Based on everything we’re seeing at the moment, it’s hard to imagine that So You Think You Can Dance is coming back soon.

Typically, the Fox dance competition is a summer staple, and it’s one that is stuffed full of all sorts of inspiring stories and great choreography. It is one of the most technically-sound reality competition shows out there … but it’s also being currently derailed.

According to a recent report from TVLine, auditions were originally supposed to happen for the show in late March, but that was unable to be finished due to what happened with the global health crisis. Without auditions there can be no show, and it does not appear as though there is a timetable for that. It’s also not on the fall schedule, so there are no plans to see it beyond this summer, either.

Do we think that So You Think You Can Dance will eventually be back on television? Sure, but if we had to guess, the most reasonable timetable for its return is going to be when we get around to the summer of 2021. At that point, it can resume and it could probably look a lot like past versions of the show. It would be a hard show to pull off in the meantime, and for now, Fox seems to be going in a different direction as opposed to playing around with hypothetical situations.

The next interesting dance-related question is what is going to happen over on Dancing with the Stars. There are hopes from some on-air talent that a new season could still happen this fall, but we have to imagine that from a casting point of view, it may be harder to find stars who are on board. Also, is there enough time in order to create proper safety regulations? That’s something that all parties involved are going to have to figure out here.

