Batwoman season 2: Do producers need to settle on new lead soon?







We know that a Batwoman season 2 is happening … but at the moment, almost everything else remains up in the air. Ruby Rose is leaving the show, and recent reports suggest that her replacement will be playing an entirely different character. This is a concept that is still rather hard to wrap your head around, since fundamentally, the very idea does change the show.

So are the producers and Warner Bros. TV going to have to settle on a new lead soon? Not necessarily, but it depends heavily on what they decide to do behind the scenes now. They can move forward with a new character, but there are a lot of challenges associated with writing someone for episodes at a time without knowing who is going to be playing the part, or what sort of chemistry that actor is going to have with their co-stars. You’re throwing darts at a dartboard, and that is unusual for a season in its second season. If they were simply recasting Kate Kane, that part of the process would be a little bit easier.

No matter what they decide, we do think that it benefits producers to figure out who they want to have in charge of the show moving forward soon, and for a wide array of different reasons. For starters, it will give them more of an opportunity to better explore stories, and it gives fans a chance to get accustomed to a new lead.

At this point, it does feel reasonably clear that there will be a backlash to almost anyone who is chosen, but that’s just a part of the world that we’re all in. Our feeling is that it’s often important to see people in action before rushing to judgment too much; there was a lot of blowback over Stephen Amell getting to play Oliver Queen, just as there was over Barry Allen getting to play Barry Allen. Both of those castings ended up working in the end.

