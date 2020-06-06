The Voice season 19: EP hoping for return to in-studio show







The Voice season 19 could premiere as early as this fall, though there is no clear sense as to precisely how it is going to operate. Could we see virtual blind auditions, or the show return to the studio without an audience? We already get a sense that the powers-that-be would very much prefer that latter.

During a virtual discussion today as a part of the ATX Television Festival, show executive producer Audrey Morrissey was one of many producers who noted how difficult it would be long-term to sustain a remote show. As she said (per The Hollywood Reporter), the final performance shows of the season took significantly longer to produce from afar than in the studio that was the show’s home for so many years: “What would normally be a one-hour camera rehearsal [in studio] turned into five hours [in the remote format].”

It does make sense while this would be a challenge — while there’s a time commitment that comes with getting everyone on-site, you can move things along production-wise so much faster. Here, you have to deal with software, different video feeds, and making sure every single person has great camera and sound-work. It would be even harder, we imagine, to do auditions with strangers in this form. We can’t even imagine it.

Whenever The Voice does return, we anticipate the show would move to an audience-less studio format for at least the early part of it — and possibly a full season. While it may be strange to watch the show in that intimate a setting, they should try to take advantage to experiment a little. Personally, we’ve long felt that one of the biggest weaknesses with The Voice is that it can be a little loud and busy, and we don’t have a chance to know the artists for who they really are. In this format, you could start to see that change. If it doesn’t work, you don’t have to worry — so long as it’s safe, audiences can return later.

