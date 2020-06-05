Nancy Drew season 2 spoilers: The complicated dad situation ahead







As we prepare for Nancy Drew season 2 to premiere on The CW in early 2021, there are a number of things that the series can take on. New cases is going to be high up on the list, but there is also still a need to address some of the storylines that are already open.

Take, for example, the fact that Nancy’s biological father is Ryan Hudson as opposed to Carson Drew. She’s learned now that her dad is someone she’s personally accused of committing a number of murders. This is going to be a tough, tricky thing to unravel, and it should be a focal point of at least some upcoming episodes.

Speaking (via Deadline) at a virtual ATX panel, show executive producer Melinda Hsu Taylor did her best to set the stage for some of what is coming here:

“It’s essentially a dad triangle now, heading into Season 2. I think there’s an opportunity to explore the authenticity as a parent when you let down your kid … It’s really rough, but I think there’s so much juice there to propel journeys, because we want [Nancy and Carson] to get back to the good place they’re in, in the books.”

Ultimately, it’s kinda of comforting to know that eventually, we could see Nancy and Carson find some solid footing below them. This story is probably going to be one with a number of twists even still, and we’re excited to see them play out. We just want something stable when a lot of the twists are over.

More than likely, season 2 will kick off by wrapping up some of the stuff originally intended for season 1. Following, the writers can tread on some new ground and explore some new and totally-different scenarios. We’re excited to see what a lot of this is going to look like!

