Legends of Tomorrow writers send off Maisie Richardson-Sellers







If you did not hear the news earlier this week, it’s now official: Maisie Richardson-Sellers is leaving Legends of Tomorrow prior to the start of next season. It’s sad news, but it’s not an exit for creative or budgetary reasons. Rather, it’s something that Maisie herself wants so she can progress her career forward in some other ways.

As reported a few days ago, the actress’ exit has been in the works for a long time, and it’s clear that the writers have a great deal of admiration and respect for her. If you look below, you can see the tribute that the series has created to her. She had one of the best arcs in terms of being able to play two very different roles and have a lot of fun along the way. We wish that there was more, just as we wished there was more for Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford. Yet, at this point it’s clear that Legends of Tomorrow is just not the sort of show most people stay around on forever — there are exits every single season.

(This is where we also credit the show’s writing staff for trying to be as inclusive as possible, and promoting causes that need a good bit of support.)

To go along with the writers’ message, Maisie herself has posted a message thanking fans for their constant support:

Thank you for your endless love and support. Amaya and Charlie have brought me so much joy these past 4 years, and you are THE MOST kind, generous, inclusive fan base a show could hope for. Never change. I can’t wait to share the projects I’m currently creating. Love you all.

Legends of Tomorrow season 6 is going to premiere at some point in 2021, and we know already that there is going to be a new character joining the show in some capacity. There isn’t much known about her yet, but we’re excited to have something more to discuss soon.

Are you going to miss Maisie Richardson-Sellers on Legends of Tomorrow?

the Black Lgbtqia+ community and other marginalized people. The door is always open for further adventures. Give 'em hell for us,

The writers 🤎

