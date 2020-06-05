Riverdale showrunner apologizes to Vanessa Morgan, promises change







Following this week’s social-media post by Vanessa Morgan, the boss at The CW’s Riverdale is making it clear that she has been heard. Or, at least that is what is being said for now on Twitter.

Below, you can see a message created by executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, one where he goes through and promises change after the actress expressed her frustration that her character, like many other black characters on television, was falling into roles like “sidekick” and not given proper opportunities to shine:

“We hear Vanessa. We love Vanessa. She’s right. We’re sorry and we make the same promise to you that we did to her. We will do better to honor her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of color. CHANGE is happening and will continue to happen. Riverdale will get bigger, not smaller. Riverdale will be part of the movement, not outside it. All of the Riverdale writers made a donation to [the Black Lives Matter movement], but we know where the work must happen for us. In the writers’ room.”

The reason we note that this is “being said for now on Twitter” is that a statement is not going to be enough to bring about sweeping change. While this is a nice step in the right direction, we cannot look at this and proclaim that everything is going to be better. Actions will speak louder than words and it is now up to the people in power behind the scenes to make certain that there is real, tangible change that transpires. The proof will be in the work.

Riverdale season 5 is currently not slated to premiere until we get around to early 2021, so we are going to have to wait a good while to see the end result of some of Aguirre-Sacasa’s promises. Hopefully, these changes will extend beyond just Morgan’s Toni and into other black characters

What do you think about Aguirre-Sacasa’s statement?

What do you think about Aguirre-Sacasa's statement?

