Top Chef season 17 episode 13 preview: The last before finale!







Tonight on Top Chef season 17, we saw all of the remaining contestants do their part in order to come up with some culinary brilliance in Italy. This was one of the most challenging eliminations of the season, as all three of the chefs in the bottom struggled to handle the white truffles properly.

What are we left with? Think in terms of one of the most surprising eliminations of the season — Gregory was sent packing before the finale. This is a guy who won a lot of challenges, and even was the winning executive chef in restaurant wars.

Moving forward no, we’re going to be preparing for a challenge that is all about cheese — and then also one of the biggest, most elaborate challenges that we’ve seen so far. Cooking in front of some of the biggest chefs in the known world is going to be highly intimidating, especially when you are using some of the finest product known to mankind. We’re also only one more elimination from the big finale and it remains to be seen who is going to end up there.

At the moment, we’d probably say that Melissa is the favorite — she’s won the most challenges out of anyone remaining and it does feel like she’s got a good bit of momentum on her side. Bryan, however, is such a force to be reckoned with, and we can easily imagine the show wanting to do something poetic and having Bryan and Kevin facing off one more time in the finale. Stephanie is the clear underdog at the moment — yet, she’s been a constant reminder of how good a private chef is and you don’t need to have an enormous restaurant to be fantastic in this industry. It’s hard to lose Gregory, but it’s going to be hard to lose anyone at this point.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Top Chef

What do you want to see when it comes to Top Chef season 17 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Bravo.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







