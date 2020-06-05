Outlander season 6: Will the filming delay spark any changes?







Just in case you haven’t heard the news already, you’re going to be waiting a long time to see new episodes of Outlander. Filming had not kicked off prior to the global health crisis, and it’s not going to start for some time, either.

So what do we know at the moment? The plan is for production to start in the fall and, if we’re lucky, we’ll get a chance to see it premiere on Starz come late summer 2021, at the earliest. Maybe it will be slightly earlier or slightly later; there is a little bit of flexibility here, just like there is with the filming schedule. They probably won’t finalize anything officially until this crisis comes to a close.

So will this delay in filming come with any other changes? We’d argue that if you see them, they won’t be too significant.

First of all, we haven’t heard anything suggesting that the episode count is changing. Scripts are being worked on already and if there was a shortened order, the writers would have to know in advance in order to accommodate. 12 episodes is still what we are looking at here, and we’ll let you know if that changes. The same goes for the material they are adapting. With there being no word at the moment that season 6 is the last one (there are hopes for more), A Breath of Snow and Ashes still does seem to be the main source material for this story.

So what could change? We’d argue that most of the alterations would be small. The cast members may need to be costumed slightly different since they’re going to be dealing with a progressively cooler climate; the production may have to deal with some snow, for example, that wouldn’t be there in the original filming schedule. schedules for potential recurring guest stars could be different and that could cause complications. (Rest assured, though, that your longstanding favorites should all be back — this wouldn’t apply to regulars.)

All in all, we expect season 6 to still be the same Outlander despite the delay. The team may just have to be slightly more creative in spots.

What impact do you predict that the filming delay will have on Outlander season 6?

