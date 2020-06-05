13 Reasons Why season 5: Why isn’t it happening on Netflix?







As we prepare for the launch of season 4, it only feels right to go ahead and answer this question: Why aren’t we getting 13 Reasons Why season 5? Is there a reason why the Netflix show is ending?

For starters, we think the easiest way to answer this question is by looking at the nature of this sort of show itself. We’re talking here about a high-school drama and because of this, there is a fairly limited shelf life. There’s only so long that you can make a show like this while also working that it makes some degree of sense. Your actors are getting older, and it’s even more challenging here given the fact that these seasons rarely drop one year after the next. There’s only so much time that this show is realistic! People are going to want to move forward and look at some other avenues in their career, as well.

Also, there are some other things to think about here when it comes to Netflix — they don’t tend to keep shows around for a long period of time. Four seasons is even on the longer side for them. It made some sense for them to commit a lot of content here, mostly because 13 Reasons Why season 1 became this big, runaway hit for them. Yet, viewership often fades with their shows over time, and in recent seasons the critical reviews and attention surrounding the show have become less positive.

Sometimes, it’s best for a show to go when it’s time … and it definitely does feel like time at the moment. There could always be hope for something more out of these characters, but we don’t foresee it happening. It really feels like we’re nearing the end and then after that, we’ll see what other great shows are out there.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 13 Reasons Why!

Do you still want to see a 13 Reasons Why season 5 happening at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around for some more news/updates on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







