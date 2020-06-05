Last Man Standing season 9: Will we still get 22 episodes?







The good news for Last Man Standing fans at the moment is simply this: We’re going to be getting more episodes! A season 9 was already ordered, so you’re not going to have to spend the next few weeks overly concerned over whatever the future holds.

So now, the focus shifts elsewhere — including to the subject of whether or not we’re going to get something resembling a full season. Is there a chance at 22 episodes? For the time being, we’d say that the simple answer to that is yes. The plan most likely is to film the same number of episodes as is standard, and there may be a feasible way to make it happen. Last season, filming kicked off in early September, and it could be feasible to do that again.

Are we able to say this with the utmost confidence? Not exactly, largely due to the fact that we are still three months away from that time. Think back to three months ago — did you ever expect to be living in the way that you are now? Even when the show does return, more than likely it will be without a live audience for the immediate future — sure, a studio audience is much smaller than an arena for a sporting event, but California more than likely will be working rather carefully through at least most of 2020 when it comes to larger gatherings of people within a small space.

So long as season 9 starts up in September, it does feel like a full 22 episodes is possible. It will also depend on however long Fox wants the show to air, but we don’t see them changing their gameplan all that much. The ratings are still good and this show remains that near-constant source of escapism that a lot of people crave.

So, for now, plan for 22 episodes … but also know that things are subject to change. We already didn’t get 22 this season due to the onset of the health crisis.

