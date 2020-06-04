The 100 season 7 spoilers: When is the next big Octavia story?







As of right now on The 100 season 7, we are finding ourselves bouncing between a multitude of different worlds. We’ve seen everything that is going on with Clarke and some other characters at Sanctum. Meanwhile, we’ve also seen the journey of Octavia as she has a chance to explore a very different reality — one that tests herself and allows her to explore some different sides.

Moving forward, it doesn’t seem as though next week’s new episode is going to plant too much of a focus on the Octavia character, but you will still have a chance to see her shine. The upcoming June 17 episode will allow for some more insight into what is going on with her, while also allowing for a few different other surprises, as well. The synopsis below has more information:

MAKE BELIEVE – Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) gets to know a whole new world. Meanwhile, Murphy (Richard Harmon) and Emori (guest star Luisa d’Oliveira) play make believe. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Lindsey Morgan, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Ian Samoil directed the episode written by Drew Lindo (#705). Original airdate 6/17/2020.

Can you make the argument that The 100 season 7 is the most ambitious one that we’ve seen of the series so far? We think so, and we also don’t think that it’s even that hard of an argument to necessarily make. We are looking at multiple different worlds, huge characters arcs, and the writers are still going to need to bring Bellamy back into the fold, as well, at some point. One of the luxuries of them having such a larger season is that it gives them more opportunities to tell unique stories; let’s just hope that they continue to have chances to deliver.

