Council of Dads episode 7 spoilers: Could Anthony move to Las Vegas?







Next week on Council of Dads episode 7, you’re going to be seeing a story carrying with it the title of “The Best Laid Plans.” So what are you going to be seeing throughout? This is a story where characters are looking towards their future — and in turn, that could mean in other places.

Is Anthony actually going to be contemplating a grand departure over to Las Vegas? For the time being, the series at least making you think that it could happen with Clive Standen’s character. If it actually did, though, it’d certainly be a bummer. Who would want to lose a major character this early on in the show’s run? Technically he could still be around, but we want to see the whole group together! That’s a part of what makes this show interesting. You’ll see in this episode characters trying to grapple with a number of different emotional situations but in the end, maybe they’ll find some peace through conflict. That’s at least what we hope could be coming in regards to Anthony’s secret … eventually, anyway. It’s probably not going to be happening right away.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Council of Dads episode 7 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

06/11/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Anthony contemplates an intriguing job offer that would mean a move to Las Vegas. Evan finds his loyalties tested between Luly and his strong-willed mother while Larry shares some sage advice. Oliver confronts Anthony about a deeply held personal secret that will rock the Perry family. Regina Taylor, Kevin Daniels, Hilarie Burton and David Walton guest star. TV-PG

So what are we hoping for the most at the moment? It really just comes down to the opportunity to see growth and development over the next several installments, leading to something that wraps up these arcs in the finale. It’s unlikely that we get a season 2 and because of that, it’d be nice to have some closure early on.

