Man with a Plan season 4 finale spoilers: Series finale details







Next week on CBS, the Man with a Plan series finale is set to arrive — it may be earlier than anyone wanted it to be. Yet, there is no denying when it is coming to pass. It doesn’t seem like anyone else is picking the show up, so let’s hope that within this episode, we are going to end up seeing a lot comedy and a conclusion that seems fitting.

On the surface, there is some evidence here that the series is going to be wrapping things up with a focus on Adam and Andi. The two are going to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary — and how better to do that than by trying to create a new version of their honeymoon? On the surface that is sweet and romantic; yet, this is the sort of show where there can be chaos and hijinks around almost every corner.

For a few more details as to what’s coming up, be sure to check out the full Man with a Plan season 3 finale synopsis below:

“Happy Ann-RV-sary” – Adam tries to give Andi the perfect 20th wedding anniversary gift by recreating their honeymoon, on the series finale of MAN WITH A PLAN, Thursday, June 11 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

There is not a whole lot of information out there about this episode beyond what’s mentioned in here, but what more do you need to know? It’s as solid a premise as you’re going to find for a finale episode of a comedy, especially one that has had family as its focus from the very beginning. We just hope that there are viewers who find it and remember to watch, given that it is airing somewhat on an island in early June. This is hardly considered a hotbed when it comes to TV programming.

