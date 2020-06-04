Blindspot season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Jane shot, & Weller kidnapped!







Entering Blindspot season 5 episode 5 on NBC next week, there is one simple sentiment to have — “well, this can’t be good…”

What is so curious entering this season is that we knew that past was going to be thrown heavily into the present. On tonight’s episode, you saw that with some characters reflecting on the early days of the job. Moving into episode 5, meanwhile, things are going to be a little bit different. We could be seeing some evil-doers from the past showing back up in some shape or form. We do think that there are some notable people who could be brought back in this particular circumstance!

Of course, with that being said, this is not just going too be a curtain call. There is a particular reason for it, and it is one that could inspire a lot of concern. For some more news on that subject, be sure to check out the Blindspot season 5 episode 5 synopsis below:

06/11/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When Jane is shot and Weller is kidnapped, the team must fight to save both of their lives while maintaining the secrecy of their hidden base. Meanwhile, Weller is haunted by some dark ghosts from Blindspot’s past. TV-14

So should we really be concerned over Jane’s life? For the time being, we have to think that the answer here is clearly no. Why in the world would they write out Jaimie Alexander’s character before the finale? Yet, we do think that there are some other dangerous situations that could unfold in this episode — plus, some surprising consequences, as well. There are always still ways in order to ensure viewers are still shaking in their boots at home.

