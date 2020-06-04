Top Chef season 17 episode 12 sneak peek: A truffle search in Italy







Are you ready for Top Chef season 17 episode 12 to arrive on Bravo tonight? After a grueling past eleven episodes in Los Angeles, the team is heading over to Italy! There are only five chefs still in the competition, and they’re getting a chance to do something a little bit different: Search for truffles in Italy.

So many chefs out there would do whatever they could to get their hands on white truffles. They are extremely expensive, and not the sort of thing anyone can easily pick up. Yet, they get to go out in the field with some togs in order to find some. Then, they have a chance to use them in some top-tier dishes in front of some of the best chefs and truffle experts in the country. No pressure here. If you mess something up with the ingredient, it’s hard to imagine that you are going to have access to another one of them at some point in the near future. The sneak peek below features all of the chefs on the truffle hunt — there is something rather sweet about seeing all of these professionals get so gleeful over getting to work with any give ingredient.

Want a few more details about what will be coming? Then view the synopsis below:

In a Top Chef first, the final five travel to one of the top culinary destinations in the world – Italy. First the chefs must make an apertivo for 30 locals from the town of Lucca that pairs perfectly with a Peroni beer. Then, they have the experience of a chef’s lifetime, hunting the elusive white truffle which they must use in a dish for a Tuscan food festival. There’s no room for error, as the chefs are making dishes for not just Tom, Padma and Gail but avant-garde Italian Chef Cristiano Tomei, Truffle expert Cristiano Savini and a host of locals.

Who is the favorite to win at the moment? This is a part of the fun of this all-stars season, given that every person left could be one! Even Stephanie, who would be considered in some ways an underdog, has more than proven herself at this point in the season.

