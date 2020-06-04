Fuller House season 6: How the series finale ending sets it up







We should start off this article by making the following very much clear: There is no evidence that a Fuller House season 6 is happening. It doesn’t seem to be coming up now, and nor is it likely that we’ll see it down the road.

Are there still some reasons for hope? For the time being, we’d answer that question with a “definitely” … at least based on the way the finale ended. You can argue that it felt as much like a season finale as it did the end of the series. When we learned that Stephanie and Kimmy were planning to depart the house, it felt like this show was meant to just represent a certain part of these characters’ lives and that was it. That changed, however, when the two opted to come back in. This was a clear recognition from the show’s writers that there are some more stories that they could tell with everyone together.

We understand the idea behind having everyone continue to live together. Even if there is no season 6 at some point down the road, it enables viewers out there to think a little bit about what the future could hold. They can come up with their own stories in their heads. There is some significant value in this that cannot be overstated.

The only way we do foresee a season 6 happening at Netflix, though, is if the ratings for season 5 are somehow bigger than the past few seasons. Netflix never tends to give their shows long runs, recognizing that there are often diminishing returns and it’s easier for them to just pick up something new. We think it’s more likely that something else within this world, whether it be a spin-off or another sequel, could eventually arrive at a different home years down the road. Patience is going to be especially important here.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Fuller House

Do you want to see a Fuller House season 6 at some other point down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







