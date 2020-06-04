The Boys season 2: Will a premiere date be announced soon?







We know that there are a lot of summer shows at the moment that are currently off the air, and it’s pretty understandable why. The global health crisis has dramatically changed the way in which the TV industry operates. Productions have been stalled, and a number of fall schedules have also been pushed until early 2021.

Yet, there are a few shows out there that are getting a chance still to air, mostly because they got their filming done far enough ahead of time. It’s a little bit of a stroke of luck more so than anything else. That brings us to Amazon’s The Boys, an incredibly entertaining show that packed quite a punch (pun intended) when it premiered last year. It was willing to venture into some really dark places in season 1, and we’re very-much intrigued as to where we’ll see things go now moving forward.

So are we going to hear about a premiere date soon? We’re currently banking on it. Amazon has already been promoting the show for a good while, and that’s a positive sign that they are planning something. Not only that, but there could be a reasonably solid window for it to shine this summer. With fewer high-profile TV releases, it only makes sense for them to show an interest in getting these episodes out there.

Our hope at the moment is simply this — that we see The Boys season 2 in July, and that Amazon goes ahead and gives a season 3 a green light before we’re stuck waiting too long in order to see it. We’re hoping for another season that is bigger and crazier than what we saw the first time around — and rest assured, the bar is pretty high because of what we’ve already seen.

