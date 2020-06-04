Euphoria season 2: Is it anywhere close to a premiere date?







Last summer, Euphoria became one of the biggest shows on premium cable, and that leads of course to enthusiasm around more stories coming. The problem now is simply going to be waiting for them.

The plan was always for there to be a pretty substantial wait between season 1 and season 2. There was no intention for it to be back on this summer, but we did hope that a premiere this fall could potentially happen. Now, everything is up in the air. According to a report from TVLine, production on the Zendaya-led series was not able to kick off prior to the start of the global health crisis. It’s going to be, more than likely, months still until they can get underway … provided that they even do at this point.

We don’t want to be overly optimistic here in trying to gauge a premiere date — our feeling for now is that the earliest we could foresee the show back is next summer, and it could be even longer. The challenge that a show like Euphoria is going to have to deal with here, though, is one tied to the very youth of its cast. You’re trying to emulate teenage life, and with your cast getting older, over time it will be harder to sell them in these roles. That’s not an issue for the immediate future, but we do think it’s something that could become a discussion point for a season 3 or season 4, depending on what the waits are there.

For now, though, safety is of course always going to matter the most. Let’s just hope that the producers and team are ready to deliver on another season as interesting and daring as what we’ve seen to date.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

