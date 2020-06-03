Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 3: ‘Alien Commies from the Future!’







What is going to be coming on Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 3? Think in terms of the title: “Alien Commies from the Future!”

Well, here’s the interesting thing — beyond this title, there isn’t all that much in the way of news about it. There is no synopsis, and we’ll have to come back a little bit later tonight with a promo for what is coming.

What we can say in advance is this — the word “commies” suggests that we’re going to be moving forward to a slightly different era in history. Typically, when we think about this word it suggests the era of McCarthyism and the time after World War II. Meanwhile, we’ve been spending our time circa the Great Depression. That’s just a personal theory for now, though, and the show could find a way to prove us wrong.

No matter the era, it does feel as though we’re going to see our Big Bads the Chronicoms find themselves in yet another role as villains. What can we say? This is the show working to put them within a place where it clearly seems as though they belong. They are agents of chaos trying to alter and change history to suit their will, and we imagine that SHIELD and others are going to do all they can every single step of the way to make things more challenging.

The most important thing for a show like Agents of SHIELD is to honor parts of history, sure, but also make sure that you can have a little bit of fun to go along with it. A part of what makes the show so exciting is a sense of fun and adventure. Sure, there are some high stakes at the core of everything here, but also some reasons to be smile and feel like we’re going in unexpected directions at just about any other moment.

Oh, and let’s hope for a few different tie-ins to the MCU as well.

