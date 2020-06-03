America’s Got Talent: Will Roberta Battaglia overtake Archie Williams?







Last night on America’s Got Talent, we had a chance to check out yet another memorable Golden Buzzer performance. This time around, we’re looking at Roberta Battaglia, who managed to advance through to the live shows (or whatever they are going to look like) thanks to Sofia Vergara. This was a fantastic, emotional moment, and it’s certainly one that makes us wonder what her future is going to look like as a part of the Got Talent world. Is she now the instant favorite?

For the time being, we’d say that Roberta has a great chance of making it to at least the finale based solely on what we’ve seen so far. Her performance of “Shallow” was powerful and stuffed full of meaning. For a singer so young, she was able to legitimately buy in to every single word that she was singing. We know that there are a lot of other songs that she’s capable of nailing and we’re certainly curious to see what she’s going to do next.

When it comes to singers alone, we think that Roberta’s biggest competition is clearly going to be Archie Williams. He has the biggest performance of the whole season, and a story that really dwarfs almost every other person out there. Yet, the further the show goes the less it will be about story, and it will revolve more around what songs each individual chooses to come out on the stage and do. It’s going to be fascinating seeing what happens in those later rounds.

For now, other contenders include Voices of Our City Choir, who got the Golden Buzzer from the first episode, and maybe even a comedian like Usama who was brilliant right now. We’d place Roberta #2 on the list of potential favorites right now, but there is plenty of time for things to change.

