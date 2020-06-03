The 100 season 7 episode 3 spoilers: Raven makes a big discovery







Coming up tonight on The CW, you are going to have a chance to experience The 100 season 7 episode 3 — an installment dotted through with drama. After spending some time recently with Octavia, we’re going to have a chance to dive back into what’s going on closer to Sanctum.

We know that for Clarke, she’s going to once again find herself in the role of peacekeeper, where she is desperate to do everything that she can to ensure that the world is a-okay. In a new sneak peek over at TVLine, you can see Raven and Emori take center stage, as well, for what is a pretty terrifying discussion: A radiation leak. Unfortunately, this is the sort of leak that is going to lead to a wide array of a lot of other problems, as well. There’s going to be a relentless amount of chaos within this world and we think that this is really just going to be scratching the surface.

What we do like about this Raven storyline on the surface is simply this: An opportunity to further balance out some of the cast. With Bob Morley taking some time away fairly early on this season, we’re going to need to see the show rely a lot on some of its other core characters. Spending some time with Lindsey Morgan, Eliza Taylor, and others over the next few weeks may help to ease some of the waiting.

Given that this final season is also slated to run still for fourteen more episodes, it does allow for us to have an opportunity to explore a lot of different things at the same exact time. There are still so many more stories coming than we can ever hope to list off here.

