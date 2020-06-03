Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast come together, donate to Bail Fund Network







In the wake of everything that is going on in the world right now, the cast and showrunner of Brooklyn Nine-Nine are coming together with a unified goal.

As Dan Goor and many others have posted on Twitter, the team is collectively donating $100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network, a way to help those who have been protesting and face arrests and exorbitant bails as a result of it. This is a move that represents the entire cast showing a commitment — while their series is by and large a comedy, they understand the severity of this situation.

(Ironically, Brooklyn Nine-Nine does also have a history of showing many of the complications and controversies associated with being police officers, whether it be race-related profiling, sexism, dirty cops, and understanding the responsibility that with the badge. It has a stronger real-world approach than the majority of police dramas that are out there.)

To go along with the cast’s contribution, actress Stephanie Beatriz (Rosa) has also made an independent donation and is encouraging many other performers on cop shows to do something similar. (This is a movement started by Griffin Newman, who played the part of a detective on Blue Bloods.)

In the end, we’re seeing right now an effort by those within the entertainment community to try to find a way to amplify the right message within these difficult times. Whether it is giving time or money to those who need it, every little bit helps. For police shows and police actors in particular, the responsibility should be tenfold. All of these writers’ rooms should look at how they present their stories moving forward. They need to be able to address real-world issues in a nuanced way, and showcase better the responsibilities of police in order to truly protect, serve, and ensure peace. There are some shows that already seem to be actively looking at how best to do this, with SWAT being at the top of the list.

What do you think about the donations being made by the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and also by Beatriz individually? Be sure to share in the comments. (Photo: NBC.)

I’m an actor who plays a detective on tv. If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I’ll let you do the math. (Thanks @GriffLightning for leading the way). pic.twitter.com/Xxf3dU0urF — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) June 2, 2020

