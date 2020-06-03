The Last OG season 3 finale spoilers: What’s ahead in ‘Warning’?







Next week on The Last OG season 3, the finale is going to be upon us! There is a lot of story that is left to unravel, and not a lot of time in order to do it. We don’t know as of yet if there is going to be a season 4, so that gives Tracy Morgan and the rest of the cast even less time in order to figure this out.

So what can we say now about the final episode of the season? It comes with it the title of “Warning,” and that may be concerning in itself. The story itself is going to revolve around Tray being forced to square off against a new adversary-of-sorts — beyond just that, you’re going to see Cousin Bobby struggle almost right away following his release.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full The Last OG season 3 finale synopsis:

Cousin Bobby is accused of being a snitch after being released from prison early, and Tray faces a formidable bully in his new girlfriend’s ex-husband, who is a cop.

For now, the ratings for The Last OG very much put it into bubble territory — with that in mind, be sure to watch live and get everyone else out there to do the same thing. It’s the best way to ensure you get more, and we know that TBS in general has canceled a lot of shows over time here. You don’t want to see the same fate ultimately unravel here for The Last OG.

In the end, let’s just go ahead and hope that there is no real cliffhanger at the end of all of this. We want at least for there to be some closure! Is that too much to ask at this point?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Last OG

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Last OG season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around if you are especially eager for some further updates. (Photo: TBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







