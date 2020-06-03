America’s Got Talent: Divas and Drummers of Compton kick off show #2







The second episode of America’s Got Talent season 15 kicked off on NBC tonight, and our hope was that it’d be well worth the hype. We had a lot of great talent in the first episode, especially when it comes to the viral audition of Archie Williams.

Last week, there was at least a notable act that kicked off the show in Pork Chop Revue. There was some humor in that, but it’s not really an act that is going to inspire anyone. Tonight, that was a little bit different. Divas and Drummers of Compton are a group who didn’t always have the most positive things around them. This was a chance to do something a little bit different and exciting. They’re led by a woman originally from Compton, who was intent on helping these kids get scholarships and further their future. (It certainly sounded like they had a great support group in the audience as well.)

One of the best things about the Divas and Drummers is that they were all energy — fast-paced, fun, and the genuinely seemed to love what they did. The presence of the drummers and dancers together also made this feel different than a standard act in either category. Often dance crews just have some sort of canned routine that they were performing; this was perfect since the energy was live.

Will they go far? We have a hard time imagining that they won’t. They just bring exactly the sort of act that you want on a show like this — they are legitimately talented for sure, but at the same time also different and original.

