Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 12 promo: CrashCon chaos







Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 12 is going to be arriving on The CW this coming Monday, and it may present the biggest threats to aliens that we’ve had a chance to see.

Where are we going? Think in terms of CrashCon, a celebration of the alien world like no other. It’s the sort of things that you could almost imagine happening in the real Roswell, given all of the fascination around extraterrestrial life there. Within the world of the show, it’s going to be the site of one of the biggest attacks potentially out there. Killing aliens seems to be on the menu for some people out there — and at least one or two familiar faces are going to find themselves in danger by the time you get to the closing minutes.

By the end of Roswell, New Mexico next week, the stage will be set for the finale … which is going to kick off almost where this episode leaves off. The largest message that we can present to you as we near the end of this particular hour is this: Don’t prepare for there to be all that much in the way of closure for any of these storylines. Things are probably going to expand and just become more complicated as things inch ever closer to the end. Liz is going to have her hands full, and we have a feeling that she is going to be far from the only one.

At least we know entering the finale that we’re going to have another season. It at least alleviates some of the fears that exist within the forefront of our mind entering what is sure to be a chaotic part of the story.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Roswell, New Mexico

What do you most want to see when it comes to Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







