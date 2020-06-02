Killing Eve season 4: Fiona Shaw wants more Carolyn, Villanelle scenes







Let’s make it clear — we feel like almost the entire Killing Eve cast would want some more scenes with Villanelle. How can you not? Jodie Comer’s character is one of the best within the world of the BBC America series. She’s bold, dynamic, and above all else incredibly entertaining. The scenes featuring her are almost always a thrill to watch.

Now, we just have to find a way to make Carolyn and her square off more. Their scenes together were limited throughout season 3, though they were at least each a part of that memorable sequence leading up to the death of Paul in the finale. We don’t know exactly what the story of the two of them could be, but they do have a unified goal, if Villanelle wants to get on board — taking on the 12. Jodie Comer’s character should have quite the ax to grind … if she at least wants to go there.

In speaking further on the subject of Carolyn’s future to Harper’s Bazaar, here is some of what the excellent Fiona Shaw had to say:

My hope is that Villanelle and Carolyn have more to do with each other. I mean, surely the plot will come round, but they will join each other sometime. And one of them will become good, or one of them will become bad. I mean, it’s a polarized system, but I don’t think any of the structural things are really what Killing Eve is about. It’s about characters. And I think all good journeys are about characters rather than about themes or virtue. It’s about the interaction of big characters, and these characters are big and have a lot of depth and variation to them all triggered by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was able to never let the character settle on one type of person for a minute. I think why they’ve lasted and will go on lasting—you could put them into any context and you’d be fascinated to see how they would respond with each other or to other people. And I can’t wait for more. I just can’t. I’m very excited by it.

We’re equally excited about the future of Killing Eve … though admittedly, you’re going to be stuck waiting for a while to see it. Think in terms of spring 2021 at the earliest.

What do you want to see in terms of Caorlyn’s future on Killing Eve?

