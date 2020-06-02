Fuller House season 5: How was Lori Loughlin, Aunt Becky written out?







We knew entering the final episodes of Fuller House season 5 that there was going to be no appearance from Lori Loughlin as Aunt Becky. Given her legal situation as a part of the college admissions scandal, it was obvious that the production wouldn’t want the headlines. Is it possible that the cast keep in touch with her? Sure, but that is separate from the show itself and anything associated with it.

Yet, we also assumed entering the final season that the writers were going to do something to at least write out the Becky character — after all, they don’t want to punish the character for something that the actress did. Meanwhile, they didn’t want to go through the trouble of recasting the role for what would probably just be a cameo appearance.

During the final episodes of the season, Jesse (John Stamos) makes it clear that Becky is in Nebraska visiting her mother. This is enough of an explanation for her absence, and the show moves on. The writers didn’t try to do some sort of big reference to what’s going on in the real world with Loughlin — not surprising, given that Fuller House isn’t that sort of show. They break the fourth wall here and there, but not for stuff related to legal matters.

Loughlin was not the only major member of the Fuller House / Full House world not present for the home stretch or the series finale. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen also failed to make an appearance, though that isn’t really much of a surprise. They haven’t appeared in any of the episodes of the Netflix comedy, with the reasoning for it being that they don’t have the same nostalgia for the show as a lot of other people out there. Because of this, they’ve never been so keen to turn up for a cameo.

What do you think about how Fuller House handled Aunt Becky's absence?

