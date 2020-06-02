Lea Michele called out by former Glee co-star Samantha Marie Ware







Lea Michele found herself trending on Twitter Monday night, and it had to do with controversies from her past making their way to the present.

Let’s start with what the former Glee star wrote on Twitter this past Friday, following the death of George Floyd and the ensuing protests: George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter.”

This led to a comment from her former co-star Samantha Marie Ware, who appeared in more than ten episodes of the Fox series before appearing in What/If, God Friended Me, and some other series:

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “S–T IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD…

This response led to a number of interesting ones, including one from Alex Newell in gif form.

In general, this is not the first time that reports have emerged of conflict revolving around Michele on the Glee set. There is a pretty well-documented feud already involving Lea and Naya Rivera (Santana), one that led to Rivera later claiming that the two basically did not communicate for the entire sixth season of the show. Despite being what was at times a hopeful and positive series for many things, Glee has since been forced to deal with all sorts of controversies following its run. Michele has yet to respond to the message from Ware, but it’s accumulated so much traffic at such a pace that we’re fairly sure that she is going to see it. Whether or not she chooses to respond is a different story.

Since finishing her run on Glee, Michele was a series regular on another Ryan Murphy series in Scream Queens, before eventually having a role in the short-lived ABC series The Mayor.

What do you make of some of the latest comments about Lea Michele and her time on Glee? Be sure to share in the comments, and remember to stick around for more discussion.

